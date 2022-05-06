The Examiner
National Institute for Forest Products Innovation will be headquartered at Newnham

By Caitlin Jarvis
May 6 2022 - 2:00am
TIMBER PLANS: University of Tasmania vice-chancellor Rufus Black says an institute for timber and forestry at the Newnham campus aligns with the university's vision to invest in carbon neutral products like timber. Picture: file

The future of the Newnham campus of the University of Tasmania as a research and innovation hub took another step forward after both major parties committed bipartisan support for the national forestry hub.

