City of Launceston vote on submission to local government review

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 5 2022 - 5:00pm
Councillors clash over local government report

City of Launceston councillors have clashed during a debate about the city's submission to the Local Government Board Review, which recommends the creation of a Greater Launceston Metropolitan Council.

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

