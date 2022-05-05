The Examiner
Birralee Road site works stop for prison as government chooses Ashley Youth Detention Centre instead

Updated May 5 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:06am
Ashley Youth Detention Centre will close in 2024, when it could become a maximum security adult prison instead. Picture: Craig George

After two-and-a-half years, the Tasmanian Government will halt its initial prison preparation works on a bush block north of Westbury after deciding the Ashley Youth Detention Centre would be a more appropriate site.

