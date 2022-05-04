The Examiner
Police and family hold concerns for missing Kempton woman Tanaha Jane Direen, 31.

Updated May 5 2022 - 2:36am, first published May 4 2022 - 9:21pm
Missing Kempton woman found safe and well

Tasmania Police have located the missing woman from Kempton. She has been found safe and well.

