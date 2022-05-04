Missing Kempton woman found safe and well

Tasmania Police have located the missing woman from Kempton. She has been found safe and well.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police and family this morning hold concerns for the welfare of Tanaha Jane Direen, 31, of Kempton.
Ms Direen is said to have left her residence in Main Street, Kempton, on foot about 9pm last night.
Police released a description of TanahaMs Direen, saying she was 175-centimetres tall, of slim build, with brown hair and pink ends.
She was last seen wearing pyjamas with possibly a black hooded jumper or white hooded jumper.
Police searched the area overnight with the assistance of drones using thermal imaging.
The search area included various public spaces in Kempton but without success.
Anyone who may have seen a woman walking in the Kempton township or the Midland Highway between Kempton and Dysart after 9pm on Wednesday, May 4, should contact Police on 131444.
