City of Launceston will submit a report for the state review into local government

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 29 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
REVIEW: City of Launceston councillors will debate the submission at the next meeting.

The City of Launceston are pushing for a Greater Launceston Metropolitan Council in its submission to the state government's Local Government Board Review into the Future of Local Government in Tasmania.

