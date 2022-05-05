The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA Premier Division: Corry Goodluck, Beau Thorp analyse their teams chances in round five

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGER TIME: Jaidyn Harris and Longford face a top-four battle this weekend against Bracknell. Picture: Craig George

They might have lost just two of their past 11 fixtures but Bracknell have taken the underdog tag ahead of their trip to third-place Longford.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.