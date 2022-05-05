They might have lost just two of their past 11 fixtures but Bracknell have taken the underdog tag ahead of their trip to third-place Longford.
The reigning premiers had their sizeable winning streak halted by South Launceston in round three but rebounded last week to demolish Deloraine by 135 points. Their record has Bracknell top of the table heading into the weekend but despite that, Corry Goodluck believes it is the home side with all the expectations.
"They're a great side and I think the team to beat in the competition, as premiers last year I don't see that as any advantage for us this year, I think this week we're definitely the underdogs," he said.
"Especially down there at Longford it's a big ground that they know how to play really well so if we're not switched on and ready to go, they'll get on top of us."
With the marking power of Luke Murfitt-Cowen and Jack Donnellan for the Tigers and the likes of Matthew Dennis and Callum Mulder in the attacking arc for Bracknell, it would be easy to see this as a battle of the forwards.
However, both Goodluck and his opposite number Beau Thorp see it as a war of attrition in the middle that will decide the victor.
"The game will probably be won out of the middle so if our midfielders can get on top in there and go to work on really pressuring them around the ground that will be the key for us," Goodluck said.
Thorp added: "a lot of our structure around the ball is based on the pressure around the ball to try and reduce how many times the ball is fed out.
"[Bracknell] is the benchmark of the competition, coming off a fantastic premiership last year and recruiting well again this year so it'll be good to test ourselves."
It will be the first time the sides have met since last season's preliminary final which the Redlegs claimed by two goals.
The Longford coach did spare some praise for Donnellan since the new Tiger crossed over from Launceston in the TSL in the off-season.
"Jack's obviously been a fantastic recruit coming across from Launceston and bringing that Launceston attitude and culture straight into the club," he said.
Across at Youngtown Oval, the youthful Bulldogs will be put through their paces by a physical Hillwood side. The Sharks are aiming to make it three wins from four attempts this season. If the Bulldogs follow the up-and-down nature of their season to date they would also be short odds to return to the winners' circle.
Jake Pearce said his Sharks were ready to test themselves against a fellow finals aspirant.
"We're excited, we've put ourselves in a good position to see kind of where we are at and in South, they're another quality ... they're well drilled and they've got some good young kids so they're tough to beat on their home deck," he said.
"If you can nullify the midfield battle, it will definitely help ... if the ball is coming in high, it'll give our defenders."
South Launceston coach Anthony Taylor has one focus for his playing group ahead of their battle with the Sharks.
"Working in and around the contest is something we've been working on the entire pre-season, it is just an area that we need to be more consistent with our skill execution under pressure," he said.
"You'll find when you win games of footy, your skill level is at a good standard but it gets highlighted when you lose games so it's something we need to work on.
"It's making sure we hit our targets, execute our skills better and we'll be engaged for longer."
Deloraine will face a tough task as they aim to secure their first win of the season against a high-flying Rocherlea who are eyeing their fourth consecutive win.
Bridgenorth will welcome Scottsdale to Parrot Park for their encounter with both teams targeting a return to the winners' circle.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
