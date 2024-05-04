Hyatt, Gillow dominate in footy match full of great moments for Launceston

There was a great coach-player interaction in the third quarter of Launceston Blues' 15.8 (98) to 4.11 (35) home victory against North Hobart on Saturday.
Tall youngster Rudi Schoenmaker took a contested mark about 20 metres out on a slight angle and had the chance to kick his first senior goal.
It looked like he was going to do a drop punt but you could hear coach Mitch Thorp yelling "Rudi, Rudi".
The teenager promptly changed to a snap kick. Schoenmaker curled it beautifully and then celebrated accordingly, roaring while pumping his fists and thumping his chest.
His teammates mobbed him while Thorp and the crowd enjoyed a laugh.
Schoenmaker was brought to the bench straight after with Thorp on the sideline waiting to give him a big high five in what was a moment to remember.
Thorp wore a smile when asked the backstory.
"I do a bit of work with the young forwards on different parts of the ground," he said.
"It's what we call 'what (golf) club to use' and it was definitely to snap and he knew straightaway ... he switched straight to the kick which he had practised a number of times and then just hit it perfectly.
"That's why coaching from the bench works with a younger group because you can just get their attention quickly. Whereas in the box, you don't get that.
"I actually didn't bring him to the bench which is quite ironic, he did a super job."
For a team that lost the glut of their premiership stars to the NTFA in the past two years, there's a lot to like about the young Blues of 2024.
And onlookers now have a sense of where they're really at after their 162-point round one loss to North Launceston distorted what was to come. The Blues, who sit fifth on the ladder, have won their past two matches after dropping their first three.
Feel-good moments were littered throughout their triumph against the seventh-placed Demons.
The first came in the second quarter when captain Brodie Palfreyman slotted a set shot in his 150th senior game for the Blues.
All his teammates swarmed him as he pointed to the sky in celebration.
Thorp praised Palfreyman's selflessness.
"He's a triple-premiership player and dual best and fairest winner and the ability that we've had to play him inside as a midfielder, outside as a winger and now at half-back really shows his versatility and club-orientated mindset," he said.
Another moment arrived late in the final quarter when debutant Hunter McGee kicked a set shot goal from the pocket much to the delight of the Blues' players and the fans tooting their car horns.
The teenager was the smallest player on the ground and wore a grin when Thorp gave him a special mention post-game.
Meanwhile, crafty forward Ben Hyatt took eight marks, had 25 disposals and kicked six majors, including a long snap goal from the boundary that somehow floated in.
Hyatt switched back from NTFA club Hillwood during the off-season and Thorp lauded his work-rate and fitness.
"There were a few people that weren't sure how he'd go and he's been our leading goal-kicker for the year and a really strong acquisition for the club," Thorp said.
A sour note for Launceston was that ruck Paddy Dwyer went down with what Thorp called a "pretty serious knee injury" in the first term and didn't return.
He had a brace on his right leg and was using crutches by half-time.
As for the flow of the game itself, Launceston lifted in the second stanza after a rev up from Thorp who implored them to show some grit.
The Blues kicked five goals to zip in the second to take a 22-point lead at half-time.
While undersized generally, the Blues found a way to score through their small forwards with Hyatt the key example.
Thorp highlighted the experienced Dylan Riley who was thrown forward and finished with two goals while Bailey Gillow was lauded for gathering 36 disposals, including 19 contested possessions.
