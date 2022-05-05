Geelong coach Chris Scott has thrown his and the club's support behind a Tasmanian AFL team.
Stressing that the club's position was more important than his during the Cats' weekly press conference, Scott has been educated by several people in the know.
"Colin Carter, our ex-president [has done a lot of work in the area] and because Colin's done so much work on it and is close to the key people at the footy club, Brian Cook had this view before he left, Steve Hocking certainly has this view, Simon Lloyd has this view, Craig Drummond has that view as well and when they explain it to me, it makes a lot of sense," he said.
Saying he "could go on for a long time", he laid out the club's position with the key facts on the issue.
"Tasmania has been a fundamental part of the AFL/VFL/Australian Football landscape for a long, long time," he said.
"They've contributed a lot to the game and in our opinion, on that basis alone, they deserve to have a presence in the competition.
"But ... it needs to be funded, it needs to complement the rest of the competition and I think the AFL ... have put some challenges in front of the Tasmanian cohort and they just keep knocking them off.
"I think the better question is why not, and I haven't heard one reason why it wouldn't work.
"It seems to come down to money a little bit ... but all the smart people I know seem to think those hurdles could be overcome."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
