NTFA Premier Division: Rocherlea, George Town Bracknell and Hillwood claim wins

Adam Daunt
Adam Daunt
April 30 2022 - 10:00pm
GOALS: Andrew Cox-Goodyer kicked three goals for Rocherlea in their win over South Launceston. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Rocherlea have continued their winning ways after notching their third consecutive win by accounting for South Launceston 8.11 (59) to 6.7 (43).

