NBL1: Keely Froling leads Launceston Tornadoes over Hobart Chargers in round one

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 23 2022 - 4:30pm
The Launceston Tornadoes have got their championship tilt off to an emphatic start over the Hobart Chargers 81-43.

