TSL: Launceston clinical in derby victory over Northern Bombers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 15 2022 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
Three North Launceston players circle Josh Woolley. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston were too strong against North Launceston in the first Northern derby of 2022, emerging 18.22 (130) to 3.4 (22) victors.

