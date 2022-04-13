The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: North Launceston and Launceston ready for Good Friday battle

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 13 2022 - 11:08am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Pearce and Jacob Boyd come back in for the Northern derby.

Ahead of the two sides meeting on Good Friday, Launceston coach Mitch Thorp believes the rivalry between his Blues and North Launceston could be as strong as ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.