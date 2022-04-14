The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The traditional walkathon for Launceston Grammar students is done for another year

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 14 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashlyn Mayes and Toby Cannell

Year 12 Launceston Church Grammar students have got at least one hurdle down for their final year of secondary education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.