The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

Premier Jeremy Rockliff needs to focus on Northern issues after loss of Peter Gutwein

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
April 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big ticket items for the North new Premier should not ignore

Over the past two years, Northern Tasmanians have basked in the relative glow and political smugness that comes from living in the same electorate as the Premier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.