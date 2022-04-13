The Examiner
Tasmania's police will be highly visible with more members on the roads

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 14 2022 - 12:07am, first published April 13 2022 - 7:00pm
SAFETY: Acting Sergeant Ben Grenda and Constable Daniel Hortle beside the Bass Highway ahead of Operation Safe Arrival. Picture: Phillip Biggs

As the long, Easter weekend approaches, the Tasmania Police Safe Arrival Operation will kick off on Thursday, April 14.

