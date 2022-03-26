The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: North Launceston and Launceston open 2022 season with victories

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated March 26 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT: Hunter Farrelly kicked three goals for North Launceston against Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium in their opening TSL game. Picture: Paul Scambler

North Launceston has set down a marker to the rest of the Tasmanian State League with an emphatic display against Glenorchy 22.18 (150) to 6.4 (40).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.