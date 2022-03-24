The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Launceston to debut youthful five in round one

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 24 2022 - 10:04am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL IN: Heath Ollington, Will Harper, Dominic Hay, Hunter Farrelly and Lachie Cowan will debut for North Launceston.

As they prepare to play Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium, North Launceston have stuck to their round-one formula from last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.