The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In depth

Reigning premiers Launceston extend their depth for 2022

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Jacob Boyd, Jamieson House and Josh Woolley are ready to attack 2022. Picture: Supplied

With only one change to last year's premiership-winning side, a potential Launceston hat-trick looks as ominous as it does possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.