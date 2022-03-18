newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kelsey Griffin has found a sense of home among the quieter surrounds of Launceston and the environment at the Tornadoes. It's a significant factor for someone who values the little things off the court as much as the things she does on the court. In the end, the vibe of Launceston was a factor in getting the WNBL champion's signature on the dotted line again. As essential as 34-year-old will be to the Tornadoes' title hopes this season, the surrounds of Maydena and Barnbougle are of value to the Australian Olympian. "I love Tassie, really enjoyed Launceston, I won't say it reminds me of Alaska but there are some similarities to where I was raised and I think it's more my speed so I appreciate that," she said. "The proximity to Derby is a big tick in my book and Erin [Griffin's partner] really likes the golf course with all the dunes [Barnbougle], she really enjoys going up there and playing. "We definitely love what Tassie has to offer and Launceston is a great part of that." Griffin's re-signing with the Launceston side adds considerable star power to a roster that includes Australian representative Keely Froling and dynamic guard Mariah Payne. READ MORE: Graham Arnold calls Nathaniel Atkinson into Socceroos after Heart of Midlothian form The Tornadoes are aiming to add an elusive NBL1 title to their cabinet after the previous two seasons were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sarah Veale's side appeared finals bound in fifth-position with 10 wins and four losses until the season was cancelled. Now, the side will be out to make their mark, with a season opener against the Hobart Chargers on April 23. "Keely's making leaps and bounds in her game and ability and her leadership style and I really enjoy playing with Payne as well and obviously all the young talent we have," she said. "I wouldn't classify it as unfinished business but we're building towards something very special ... not just a one-hit-wonder kind of thing." READ MORE: North Launceston's Thane Brady praises East Devonport facilities Griffin's ability to take a step back and help nurture the Tornadoes' youthful roster was a factor in Veale and Froling approaching the three-time WNBL champion to suit up for next season. "Kelsey has a basketball CV that is one of the most impressive in the country and her impact on the playing group and club is something that coaches only dream about," Veale said. It is all part of the Tornadoes substance over style approach to recruiting that has led to the buy-in from the likes of Froling and Griffin and cultivated the homely feeling on the hardwood courts. Griffin is likely to be ripping it up through the mountain tracks around Tasmania and closer to her NBL1 home away from the hardwood courts at Elphin Sports Centre. "I am definitely going to try, I hear Queenstown put out some great new development, apparently that's more where locals go more so than Derby," she said. "I've heard there are actually some great tracks in Launceston itself so I probably need to explore more local as well."

