Already a vocal supporter of East Devonport's State League aspirations, North Launceston president Thane Brady has been impressed once again. His Bombers played a practice match against Wynyard on Saturday at East Devonport's Girdlestone Park, with club officials giving Brady an insight into what they are about. "East Devonport Footy Club is building a fantastic platform to launch into the TSL," Brady said. "I was super impressed with their club operations and the planning that's going on to develop a TSL graduation platform for their junior program and for the best young talent based on the North-West Coast. "I walked away thinking this dream of the current East Devonport leaders could turn into something very special for the Coast and for Tasmanian football." READ MORE: Tasmania JackJumpers preparing for Silverdome clash with Hawks Brady's praise extended to a mixture of on and off-field aspects crucial to a strong football club, with scoreboard, canteen and ground management and volunteers among those getting his tick. "Everything from the scoreboard and time keeping operations to the hot chips with tasty gravy and a cold beer were perfect," he said. "The ground was in excellent condition. The new changerooms are adequate for now. "The facility has an enormous amount of available land around it and with a supportive local council, the sky's the limit for what this venue could offer into the future." East Devonport made their TSL dream public in November, with the competition having no North-West representation since Burnie and Devonport dropped back in 2017. While they'll wait until a decision on an AFL side, Brady believes "with a few small additions", Girdlestone Park could host TSL football now. "All East Devonport need is for AFL Tasmania to embrace it and we have the best TSL model available to us at this point of our AFL team journey."

