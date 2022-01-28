sport, local-sport,

A highly-anticipated Tasmanian derby will tip-off the Launceston Tornadoes' NBL1 South campaign after the league revealed the upcoming season schedule. The Tornadoes will open up the season at home against the Hobart Chargers at Elphin Sports Centre which will mark the start of a three-game home stint for Launceston. The Tornadoes will also be faced with a first-time match-up on April 30 in the second round as they welcome Keilor Thunder, who join the NBL1 South as one of two new teams in the new season. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks The Tornadoes will be sent across the Bass Strait to visit Dandenong Rangers for their first away trip of the season on May 14. Launceston will rack-up some miles on the away stint as they visit Waverley Falcons before another three-game stretch at Elphin which will include new side Casey Cavaliers on June 4. However, the most grueling road-trip awaits in June when the Tornadoes play a four-game away stint across Victoria which will include some tough opposition in the Frankston Blues, Melbourne Tigers, Geelong Supercats and Nunawading Spectres It will be a tight turnaround on July 23-24 with Launceston set to play two games in two days against the Mount Gambier Pioneers and Ballarat Miners. READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win The Tornadoes close the regular season with a trip down south to the Kingborough Sports Centre to renew hostilities against the Hobart Chargers on August 14. The Tornadoes will be eyeing off title contention after a fifth-placed finish last season which saw them collect a 10-4 record from 14 games. Sarah Veale and Co. have retooled ahead of the new season after the organisation signed its first-ever development players for this season, including Subi Daly, Annaliese Leeflang, Amber Brazendale, Macy McCullagh, and Milly Whitehead. The youngsters will complement the existing core of Tornadoes' talent including Australian representative Keely Froling, Mariah Payne, Mikala Bingley and Micah Simpson. The Launceston side has also added highly-rated young assistant coach Hayden Zasadny to its ranks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/704a3141-c133-415f-9c35-999e08ee897e.jpg/r956_444_5000_2729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg