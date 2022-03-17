sport, local-sport,

Nathaniel Atkinson's journey to soccer stardom is set to reach new heights after the Riverside Olympic product was called into his first-ever Socceroos squad. Graham Arnold selected the Heart of Midlothian fullback as part of the national squad for the side's games against Japan in Sydney next Thursday and Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City the following week. The 22-year-old's selection in the Socceroos camp means he could be in line for a possible international debut alongside the likes of Perth Glory's Bruno Fornaroli, who also recently graced the pitches of Riverside Olympic and UTAS Stadium. "I am energised by the messages that I have received from the boys over the past two days after they were notified of their selections," Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said. "That it means as much to a Bruno (Fornaroli), Nathaniel (Atkinson), Nick (D'Agostino), Kye (Rowles), or Gianni (Stensness), players who have yet to take the pitch for Australia, as it does for a Maty (Ryan) or 'Lecks' (Mathew Leckie) highlights to me that they can't wait to be back together." READ MORE: Tasmania JackJumpers preparing for Silverdome clash with Hawks With a play-off spot already confirmed for the Socceroos, the fixtures against Japan and Saudi Arabia could earn the side a direct path to the World Cup in Qatar. "The players will be able to come to camp with clear minds as to what's ahead of them, and enjoy the time that they have working hard together and playing in front of their family, friends, and fans," Arnold said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/1bccff74-d6a6-432e-97a0-4b9de6d89798.jpg/r2_30_1021_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg