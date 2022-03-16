newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's worth reflecting on how far the Tasmania JackJumpers have come in their inaugural season as they approach their second official Launceston game. The group takes on Illawarra Hawks at the Silverdome on Saturday at 5.30pm having beating them 81-77 last Sunday. After losing six of their first eight NBL encounters, the new franchise was ticking along as expected and picking up a few wins in a developing year. But the Tassie side, with a 10-9 record, has won eight of 12 clashes since the coronavirus rocked the camp in mid-January. READ MORE: Supercars teammates go back to school, pumped for Tas SuperSprint A maiden playoffs campaign is in reach with the sixth-placed outfit hot on the heels of fifth-ranked Illawarra who have 11 victories and eight defeats. With nine games to play, Saturday's Silverdome encounter shapes up as crucial for both teams. Although the JackJumpers were developing and learning to play together in the early rounds, the COVID break seems to have been a turning point. They didn't play a game between January 1 and January 23 so it was fair to assume they'd struggle coming back on court. But after dropping one game, they won four on the trot. The JackJumpers have built a reputation as a great defensive side which is picking up on offence. But coach Scott Roth's comments during the COVID break suggested one of the roster's biggest strengths doesn't have anything to do with statistics. "I hit a home run with the character of the guys that we've got," Roth said. "The 15 guys from day one, have really been tightly-knit, they go out together, they have fun together, they're always in communication together. "With COVID, obviously we had a few Zooms here and there to get the group together. But they're a tight-knit group. I was banking on that all along in the good times and bad times and they continue to stick together and enjoy themselves and be around each other." Assistant coach Jacob Chance last week provided further insight into that camaraderie. "Celebrating other people's success is very hard to do in professional sport and it's probably one thing that doesn't get talked about enough," he said. "....We brought guys here, Jarrad Weeks, Jarred Bairstow, Sam McDaniel, Matt Kenyon, Clint Steindl - it starts with our captain - their ability to remove themselves from their own role in the team within the game and embrace teammates' success is huge." The JackJumpers' ability to stick together appears to have helped them get this far and will be pivotal as they push for the playoffs.

