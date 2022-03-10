sport, local-sport,

Tasmania JackJumpers assistant coach Jacob Chance is glad he pushed himself to get out of his comfort zone. Chance made the move from Perth to help the new franchise and has relished the opportunity to progress his coaching career under Scott Roth. The pair were reunited after being part of Perth Wildcats' 2020 championship-winning season. READ MORE: Huge honour as rower celebrates 50 years in sport Chance had worked with the Wildcats since 2015 as video coordinator, development coach as well as being pivotal in establishing the club's academy. "I made the move to get out of my comfort zone, I was comfortable in Perth," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could coach because (star player) Bryce Cotton was out there running around just making stuff up and helping us out. "I had to test myself a little bit in my life, I'd been in Perth my whole life and I came here and things I took for granted in Perth which were already in place well before I got there and continue to be in place after I leave - it's exactly what we're trying to do here in Tassie and we're doing it from day one. "I've enjoyed that process and things that I wasn't really across or didn't have to implement in Perth we had to do here. Every day you're working with a player you learn something new and I'll continue to chip away. "I was hoping to do some head coaching in the off-season in New Zealand and it hasn't quite worked out. But I'll be here and we'll keep getting better and we'll keep building this thing up from the ground." Roth spoke of wanting to help his assistant become an NBL head coach one day when Chance was appointed in July 2021. Chance has a sound idea of what makes a championship team given the Wildcats won multiple campaigns during his time there. He said it wasn't the most talented team which won the trophy but the group which was prepared to get around each other. "Celebrating other people's success is very hard to do in professional sport and it's probably one thing that doesn't get talked about enough," he said. "In Perth (Wildcats) that was your Damian Martins and your Jesse Wagstaffs, they were the most elite I've ever seen. "We brought guys here, Jarrad Weeks, Jarred Bairstow, Sam McDaniel, Matt Kenyon, Clint Steindl - it starts with our captain - their ability to remove themselves from their own role in the team within the game and embrace teammates' success is huge. "We've got a great group that does that day-in, day-out." The JackJumpers play Cairns Taipans at Cairns Convention Centre on Friday night. Chance provided an update on Will Magnay who is recovering from a knee injury. "I'm not sure of the exact timeline but he's going well and doing more and more on the court," he said. "He's shooting really well and his confidence is up. It's just a matter of him building that strength back up in his knee and his confidence to get back to his game style." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/e56f9f5b-a9ea-4c2b-875e-77301e3ef455.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg