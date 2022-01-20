newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania JackJumpers head coach Scott Roth has been thrilled with the way his team has stuck together through adversity this month. The JackJumpers haven't played an NBL game since New Year's Day and their past two scheduled encounters against New Zealand Breakers have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tassie side's next home game is against South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday at Derwent Entertainment Centre. The game was originally scheduled for 5.30pm but the JackJumpers have confirmed tip-off is now 3pm Sunday. "I think I hit a home run with the character of the guys that we've got," Roth said this week. "The 15 guys from day one, have really been tightly-knit, they go out together, they have fun together, they're always in communication together. "With COVID, obviously we had a few Zooms here and there to get the group together. "But they're a tight-knit group. I was banking on that all along in the good times and bad times and they continue to stick together and enjoy themselves and be around each other." READ MORE: Another series lost as Kiwis take flight Roth said he felt for his players who had endured the bumps of the past 18 months since the pandemic began. He explained it was also a difficult period for the organisation as it tried to grow its fan base in its debut season. "So there's a little bit of frustration - really these guys want to play and show what they can do," he said. "And on the other hand we have to be smart with them. "But ultimately we're a new franchise and we just have to make adjustments and be ready to pivot." The JackJumpers mentor said the team had started with individual training before progressing to full-contact since COVID hit the group in the past fortnight. "(Individual) is what we started with for the first two or three days on advice of our staff and the doctors," he said. "It's basically this 30 to 40 minutes of just individual work and trying to slowly get them integrated to running up and down the floor, a little of bit one on ones and gradually getting them adjusted back in there," he said. While Roth doesn't want to make any excuses, he's expecting it will take time for the JackJumpers to adjust to game play on Sunday. "The reality is if you watched the teams that have come back from COVID, it's been a difficult road for them," he said. "Especially in their opening games and being a little bit sluggish and behind in rhythm and that kind of stuff. We're going to try to put our best foot forward and be aggressive in attack and do the things we've been doing but I expect there's going to be some rust on some guys."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/bd7c9783-8b8b-44f2-b630-023245efb8a5.jpg/r66_329_4933_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg