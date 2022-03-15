newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Going back to school reminded Supercars drivers Thomas Randle and Jake Kostecki of where it all began. The Tickford Racing duo took questions from Ravenswood Heights Primary School's 32 new student leaders on Tuesday. Kostecki would love to inspire future drivers. "I'm one of the youngest in the (Supercars) field now, I'm 22 years old and I started go-karting when I was roughly their age and anyone can do it," he said. Randle also valued the experience. "They probably don't get to see much of what we do and it's great to show them," he said. "I remember when I was in primary school, I would have loved to do these sorts of things. I got taken to a race track with my class when I was in grade five and it was the coolest thing ever." READ MORE: Raiders deliver in Tasmanian outing He also recalled going to the 2008 Grand Prix and getting photos with drivers he now knows at the track. The pair will be back for the Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains from March 26-27. It's the Supercars Championship second round. Randle has competed on the Apple Isle in the Super2 series but it's going to be his first time racing in Tassie at the top level. "To actually be on the grid full-time is a dream come true," he said. He already noticed a step up from the second-tier series, having raced at Sydney a fortnight ago. "I'm just not used to how busy and how full-on it is," he said. "It's such a big step up in every way. It's probably the most competitive tin top championship in the world. So I'm getting my head around that." The 25-year-old, who hails from Victoria, is familiar with the nuances of Symmons Plains. "Two big things are the braking zones, especially at the hairpin, and then turn six at the end of the back straight," he said. "Then the other aspect is your straight line speed because there's two long straights. With such a short lap time, the little bits of time you can find are going to be crucial." Kostecki, who is from Perth in Western Australia, is also aware of what's to come. "Because it's so small, the field's so compressed and you can't make any mistakes because you just slip up and the other cars will get you," he said. The duo are part of a four-strong Tickford Racing outfit with Cam Waters and James Courtney. "I did a couple years at MSR (Matt Stone Racing) in the previous two years and now to be in a bigger squad with a few really fast teammates with Cam and JC - they've won a lot in the past," Kostecki said. "Cam now is winning a lot of races and it's going to be pretty cool to learn from him." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/13415847-e1c6-4eb4-aa3c-c95c7dd13168.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg