newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's newest police station was officially opened on Tuesday morning, as Police Minister Jacquie Petrusma unveiled the new multi-million dollar building at Longford. Construction commenced in early 2021 as part of the Governments 2018 state election commitment, with construction initially due to commence in mid-2020. Located on the corner of Peel St and Cressy Road, the facility is ten times larger than the previous Longford station, providing storage and modern facilities for Tasmania Police. READ MORE: Car extensively damaged in CBD crash Ms Petrusma said that the opening of the new station was a fantastic outcome for the Northern Midlands community. "On this site we have spent 6 million dollars investing in Tasmania's newest police station which will home up to 25 police officers but also allow room for expansion into the future," she said. "This government has seen an additional 308 police officers since 2014 and it's great that we are able to provide our current and new police officers with the best in modern policing facilities . "Only 18 days ago we opened up New Norfolk Police Station and in the future we have a new Bridgewater police station, a new police station in St Helens and we are currently building a new Sorell emergency services hub, as well as upgrading the Launceston Police Station." READ MORE: Best foot foward for medical research Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said that alongside the new station is a specialist storage garage. "The adjacent building houses specialist services such as marine, traffic and other service equipment and resources that will operate out of Longford", he said. "It makes a better work environment but it's also great for the community as well,with meeting rooms that the public can also use." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/5ac50038-4e0c-44d3-a31c-c945068e493e.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg