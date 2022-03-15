news, local-news,

The Friends of Clifford Craig Foundation and Launceston's lovers of fashion will come together later this month for a fundraising event at one of the city's premier shopping destinations. On March 17, Blue Illusion on Charles Street is holding a catered shopping day - in lieu of their annual fashion show - to help raise funds for medical researcher The Clifford Craig Foundation. Blue Illusion, store manager Sheryn Brooks said the event was planned after the fashion show was cancelled due to COVID concerns. She said with customers would instead be treated to a glass of bubbly, along with viewings of the latest fashion collection at the store. Friends of Clifford Craig committee member Sue Harman said the event would directly fund research being conducted by the foundation. "None of the money that's raised goes towards admin or anything like that, any money that is donated to the charity or money raised goes straight to medical research," she said.

