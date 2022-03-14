news, local-news,

Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash in the Launceston CBD. An orange Toyota has sustained extensive damage to its front, while a silver Subaru has more minor damage to its front-right. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead The crash occurred at the intersection of Cimitiere and Tamar streets. Police and fire crews are on the scene, and a traffic diversion is in place. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email It was unclear whether there were major injuries at this stage. Traffic heading north on Tamar Street was diverted, while south-bound traffic was still able to get through the intersection. Tasmania Police has confirmed it has cleared the scene, as of 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/4f746fbb-e35b-4a9a-989d-01c0ab9f48dd.jpg/r0_348_4032_2626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg