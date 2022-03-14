Two cars involved in Launceston CBD crash, traffic diversions start to ease
Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash in the Launceston CBD.
An orange Toyota has sustained extensive damage to its front, while a silver Subaru has more minor damage to its front-right.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Cimitiere and Tamar streets.
Police and fire crews are on the scene, and a traffic diversion is in place.
It was unclear whether there were major injuries at this stage.
Traffic heading north on Tamar Street was diverted, while south-bound traffic was still able to get through the intersection.
Tasmania Police has confirmed it has cleared the scene, as of 3pm.
