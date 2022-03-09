news, local-news, Tasmanian, Police, Don, Crash, Investigation

A 62-year-old woman has died in a head-on crash involving two cars on Forth Road at Don. Police and Emergency Services personnel attended the scene of the fatal crash which happened at 4.25 pm on March 8. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds Tasmania Police said in a release that the two vehicles crashed head-on near the intersection of Cutts Road on Forth Road. Police said the 62-year-old passenger in a Mazda 2 hatch died at the scene. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation The driver of the Ford Ranger involved and the driver of the Mazda 2 were taken to the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie for assessment and treatment. Police said that both drivers had non life threatening injuries. Forth Road was closed for several hours while Crash Investigation Services were at the scene. Police said investigations were continuing to establish the cause of the crash. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene and appeal for any witnesses who may be able to assist with the investigations. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community If you are able to assist call 131444 or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting Offence Report Number 681462. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PQzTv8MmTEzAnZdTR6nAtj/c55de57b-b393-40c4-9e24-4c0b74c1b863.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg