Premier Peter Gutwein has brushed off Labor questioning about whether an additional $15 million provided for the redevelopment of the Derwent Entertainment Centre could pose a conflict of interest issue involving the former sports minister. The state's contribution was initially capped at $41 million and any costs beyond this amount were to be worn by the proponent - as outlined by the public works committee. But last February, the government added another $15 million after a $20 million cost blowout. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer could have 'no case to answer' over welfare complaint Labor leader Rebecca White questioned whether this decision was approved by cabinet, and if former sports minister Jane Howlett declared a conflict of interest in the matter due to an alleged personal relationship with the CEO of the Tasmania JackJumpers Simon Brookhouse - an allegation she has denied. Mr Gutwein said the project was signed off by himself on the advice of the Department of State Growth, but did not say whether it had gone to cabinet, prompting Labor to continue its call for an independent inquiry into the issue. Mr Gutwein said that, in any case, the JackJumpers did not ultimately own the stadium "It sits on our balance seat, it's not owned by the JackJumpers," he said. "No conflict of interest exists, and in terms of the MyState Bank Arena ... and in terms of the state's investment into that asset, we own the asset." READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation Labor started the second week of parliament for the year with more questioning about Ms Howlett's resignation, after spending the entire first week of Question Time on the issue. Ms White said there was a "don't ask, don't tell culture" in the government and questioned whether the Ministerial Code of Conduct was being followed. The continued attacks prompted a blistering response from Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jacquie Petrusma, who said Labor's conduct constituted "violence, abuse and harassment" against Ms Howlett, who had no personal right of reply. "There is no equitable place for Ms Howlett to come in here and respond to the accusations," Ms Petrusma said. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "They are gutless, and if they are so sure of themselves they should get outside, on the grass, and produce the evidence. "I have never seen anything so appalling as what they are doing to Ms Howlett and her family." The JackJumpers released a statement on Tuesday morning denying any allegations of a conflict of interest. "All performance measure reporting with regards to this funding agreement is directly to the Department of State Growth under the auspices of Minister Roger Jaensch," the statement reads. "To date all relevant milestones have been met. The Department of Sport and Recreation has no oversight of this agreement." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

