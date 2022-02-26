news, local-news,

Lovers of flowers got a treat on Saturday as the first day of Gardenfest 2022 kicked off at Entally Estate. The event, held at Hadspen, features begonias as the flower of the season and a wide variety of stalls from plants, garden ornaments and homewares, wine, crafts and garden art. Event and marketing manager of Entally, Monique Artis said Gardenfest was a highlight on their events calendar. "Gardenfest has been going on for fifteen years, and we have it as a bi-annual event in November and February each year," she said. READ MORE: Lara Alexander elected Member for Bass after winning recount "The February event we focus on our begonia display in our conservatory. It's the oldest Victorian style conservatory in the Southern Hemisphere. "We also have 60 market stalls, all garden related. Our volunteers serve Devonshire tea, we have a wine tent which features wine made here from our grapes." Ms Artis said that the event will be visited by over 5000 people across the weekend. "All the begonias are grown by our volunteers and they are visually stunning in a variety of beautiful colours," she said. "We have a wide range of food and drink vans as well, so it's a great day out. We have lots of local growers, which is something that people love and you see people each year come back to support them which is great. READ MORE: Nature takes over with new program coming to Australia "Lots of our stalls feature plant experts so you can learn about how best to grow them and take one home. People that come along realise they can get a wide variety of quality plants in the one spot." Four legged friends were also welcome and all profits made go into the restoration and preservation of the estate. Entally House was built in 1819 as a simple single-storey cottage in the vernacular style, with no architect or designer employed in the planning. It was built to house Thomas Reibey II and his growing young family, as they started the Estate, using a Government Loan Gang of one hundred convicts in its construction. Mr Reibey was the eldest son of Mary Reibey - a former convict pictured on Australia's $20 note - and would later become premier. Over the next 200 years, additions were added when needed, outbuildings were built and alterations were made. READ MORE: A Tasmanian Ukranian and Russian give their thoughts on the invasion The conservatory hosts an array of plants all year round, starting with a Spring Display curated by the TasTafe Horticulture students. This display lasts through September to December consisting of greenery and spring flowers with January to May featuring flowering begonias. "We've got 30 acres all up, with a five acre vineyard as well which is great if you are thirsty," Ms Artis said. "We hope that people enjoy the weather, the stunning grounds and the great atmosphere that Gardenfest has." Gardenfest continues on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/cdc588cf-8fbe-4757-9a82-f9b9d257d7db.JPG/r0_152_5232_3108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg