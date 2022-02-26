newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The newest member for Bass, Lara Alexander says she is prepared to bring her expertise on issues such as housing and social inequality after successfully winning the seat in Friday night's election recount. After winning the recount by 620 votes, Ms Alexander assumed the seat previously held by Sarah Courtney who resigned on February 10, explaining she wanted to spend more time with her family. READ MORE: A Tasmanian Ukranian and Russian give their thoughts on the invasion Speaking in Launceston on Saturday Morning, the former St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief executive said she was humbled by the result. "I am so humbled and so emotional, and so very grateful to the people," she said. "It's really exhilarating, scary. I think that you wouldn't be human if you wouldn't be scared a little bit when things happen like that. "But it's really positive. I've got a wonderful positive feeling about it." With decades of experience in the not for profit sector, Ms Alexander said she would bring her years of expertise to bear in supporting the Premier and his team in addressing issues such as housing and social inequality. READ MORE: Kennel cough outbreak sweeps though Launceston Premier Peter Gutwein congratulated Ms Alexander on her win and said he was looking forward to working with the newest member for Bass. As an outspoken candidate on the campaign trail, the Premier said he expected Ms Alexander to bring the same passion to her new role and electorate "Well, I'm certain that she will be very outspoken in terms of representing the interests of her electorate and so she should be and I look forward to working with her," he said. "She is going to do a fantastic job representing the people of Bass and I'm certain that she'll hit the ground running." READ MORE: Nature takes over with new program coming to Australia With the recent resignation of Ms Courtney followed closely by Jane Howlett's move to the backbench, Mr Gutwein said he was in the process of selecting a new minister to fill the gulf left by the member for Prosser. Ms Howlett's roles as the Minister for Racing, Small Business, Hospitality and Events, and Disability Services will need to be redistributed and a second backbencher promoted. "We've been working through that process now and it's my intention to announce the new cabinet before Parliament," Mr Gutwein said. READ MORE: Lara Alexander elected Member for Bass after winning recount Ms Alexander said she did not have her eye on a particular portfolio, instead explaining her focus was first to acclimate herself to the new role and support the government. "I'll just be guided by the Premier and wherever I'm needed or whatever I'm needed to do. I'll be there to help," she said. "I'll spend some time learning and understanding what the issues are. "You can't put forward ideas unless you actually understand what's happening and what's going on. So that will be first and foremost, what I'm going to do. "Take my time, understand, talk to people, and then bring forward what my experiences are and share my ideas with everybody." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

