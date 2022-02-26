news, local-news,

Connect to nature by creating a piece of art that represents your experience with the environment in a social impact movement coming to Australia. Australia Art in Nature will showcase artworks by Australian children and youth through an online art gallery and in a music video that will be released on March 22 for World Water Day. A digital photo of each submission will be displayed on the website and one chosen piece will become the hero image of the project. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races Then, a music video that will feature an animated sequence of chosen artworks, will draw inspiration from Australian landscapes. The work is spearheaded by production company Sisters Grimm, but was first debuted as Art in Nature in the United Arab Emirates in 2021 and gained more than 3.5 million YouTube views. "The environment is a cause close to our hearts, and Australia is a truly remarkable country when it comes to nature," Sisters Grimm co-founder Pietra Mello-Pittman said. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking "Engaging children and young adults with nature to help with mental and physical health through art is important and we are so thrilled to come to Australia and launch our Art in Nature project here." The project is free to enter and open to all Australians under the age of 18. Submissions close February 28, with more information at artinnatureglobal.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/ae315f6b-b981-4c6f-bed7-24c7c53c022f.jpg/r8_0_3829_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg