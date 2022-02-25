politics, federal-politics,

On Friday evening, the recount to fill the vacancy left by Liberal MP Sarah Courtney reached its verdict, with St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief executive Lara Alexander winning the recount by 620 votes. It follows Ms Courtney's resignation on February 10, when the then-Education Minister and Liberal Member for Bass announced she would be leaving politics to spend more time with her family. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks All three unsuccessful Liberal candidates for Bass contested the recount, with Ms Alexander eventually winning over George Town mayor Greg Kieser and former City of Launceston councillor Simon Wood. During the election campaign, Ms Alexander said her intentions were to bring her knowledge to the table and "contribute to doing things slightly differently". READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Premier Peter Gutwein congratulated Ms Alexander on her success in the recount. "Lara is a passionate advocate for the region and is well known for her tireless work supporting our most vulnerable, having served as chief executive of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Tasmania since 2018," he said. READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses "Lara will be a fantastic addition to the Liberal team and I know she will hit the ground running and be a strong advocate for the Bass electorate. "I look forward to working with her as part of our majority Liberal Government as we deliver the strong plan we took to the election to secure Tasmania's future." Ms Alexander said it was an an honour and a privilege to be elected to the Tasmanian Parliament by the people of Bass, and she was looking forward to serving the electorate. "I am looking forward to serving the people of Bass as part of the Liberal government," she said. "I would also like to pay tribute to Sarah Courtney, who represented Bass since 2014. "It is clear that Sarah enjoyed wide support in the community and that she was a popular representative, especially in the regional areas of Bass. "I wish her well for her future endeavours." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

