Earlier this week, a letter addressed to parents of a Launceston primary school was met with concern by the Tasmanian Association of State School Organisation The letter from Riverside Primary School, seen by The Examiner, instructed parents that students with hay fever must return a negative PCR test in lieu of a Rapid Antigen Test, in addition to a letter from their GP in order to attend school. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks TASSO vice president Rebecca Churchill said that while she understood that the symptoms of hay fever were similar to COVID-19, as a parent of a child with chronic allergies herself she felt that the public health advice was excessive. "Both of my children have a multitude of disabilities and allergies," Ms Churchill said. "My son in particular has chronic allergies, so he'll wake up in the morning blowing his nose and coughing." READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning She said that she wanted to see the Department of Education and schools have greater trust in the parents. "Under these current policies we would have to constantly produce a negative PCR test, and it's just not fair on these kids," she said. "Obviously if my son is positive or is getting sick, I will not send him to school. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford "And parents know their own children, you know the difference between allergies and illness." Launceston Health Hub managing director Jerome Muir Wilson said discussing chronic allergies and hay fever with a GP was a wise move. "Hay fever treatments have improved significantly with script only options available," Dr Muir Wilson said. "So seeing their regular GP can be a great idea so they can control these symptoms." By Friday afternoon, a Department of Health spokesperson confirmed that while the school had acted on earlier advice, the department had since made revisions. Under the newly-revised advice, a student with hay fever needs to return a negative Rapid Antigen Test, and conduct a second RAT 24-hours later if symptoms persist. If the second RAT remains negative and the student feels well, they may return to school. A letter from the student's GP is no longer required. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/8c391862-82f8-4e40-9e1f-6901d54e029d.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg