TasCOSS is calling for greater government supports for students facing remote learning as a result of COVID-19. TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said with over 41 schools across the state currently reporting outbreaks, learning from home was presenting a number of access issues for students and families not equipped to learn remotely. READ MORE: Chandler women's sport bill a 'solution to non-existent problem' "Students forced into rolling isolation over the coming months need to have access to devices and data, amongst other essential services, to ensure they can continue learning without disruption," Ms Picone said. "To ensure no one is left offline, TasCOSS is again calling on the Tasmanian Government to provide all government school students from late primary school upwards, with devices and access to data." READ MORE: Women waiting four months for domestic support Ms Picone said that in today's world, digital access was essential for all facets of life, including seeking assistance, social interaction and online education. "A digitally included Tasmania is one where all Tasmanians participate in our digital economy to find and maintain work, access education, health services and government services, maintain social connections and find reliable information, especially in times of crisis," she said. "This is a really challenging time for many Tasmanian families and ensuring they have extra support, whether it be devices and data, food or other supports in isolation, is critical." READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that while the Virtual Learning Centre was available to all students, the department acknowledged that some students required additional support. "The department has clear guiding principles for the provision of devices and internet access, that is being supported by short term device loans through school ITS consultants and the option to purchase devices for students who require access. This is at no additional cost to schools," the spokesperson said. "Parents and carers can notify the school if their child does not have access to a device or the internet and when required their school will support digital access at home." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

