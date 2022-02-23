newsletters, editors-pick-list, claire chandler, trans, women, sport, bill, tasmania, discrimination, transgender

Advocates for the rights of transgender Tasmanians say laws are already in place that can ensure fairness and safety for women's sport, and that Tasmanian Liberal senator Claire Chandler's "save women's sport" bill is a "solution to a non-existent problem". Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week voiced his support for senator Chandler's proposed amendment to the Sex Discrimination Act that would make it lawful for any sport to exclude anyone based on their "biological sex". At the moment, the Act allows sports in Australia to exclude people on the grounds of sex, gender identity or intersex status from participating if "strength, stamina or physique" is considered "relevant". This reasoning was used to ban transgender woman Hannah Mouncey from the 2017 AFLW draft. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty Senator Chandler's amendment proposed to remove this reference, effectively allowing blanket female-only rules to be applied regardless of whether strength, stamina or physique is relevant. Her bill was introduced to the Senate earlier this month, but is unlikely to be debated before the election. Speaking in Tasmania this week, Mr Morrison described it as "a terrific bill" and that he has given senator Chandler "great encouragement" on the issue. This caused concern among Tasmanian transgender advocates, equality advocates and Labor, Greens and independent members of parliament. Lynn Jarvis - chief executive officer of Tasmanian LGBTIQ support service Working It Out - said the bill seemed "totally out of step" with Tasmania's sport moving towards greater inclusion. "We have not had one sporting association approach us with any sense that this is an issue that needs to be addressed," she said. "I think it is one more attack on trans and gender diverse people, and I will just remind everybody that those attacks land on young, vulnerable people, older people who have experienced exclusion, discrimination, abuse and violence because of who they are." The organisations signed a joint statement against the bill and in solidarity with transgender Tasmanians. Signatories included Cricket Tasmania, Eastern Suburbs Rugby Union and the University of Tasmania's sport program. Tasmania has had Australia's strongest anti-discrimination laws for several decades, and Premier Peter Gutwein is keen to not see them weakened by changes to Commonwealth laws. He said he was not in favour of senator Chandler's amendment. "I think we have an inclusive society, and I think the way that we manage sport in Tasmania is a reflection of that society. I don't believe that there's any need for this bill, but that's a matter for Claire and the federal parliament," Mr Gutwein said. "What I wouldn't want to see is any weakening, whatsoever, of our anti-discrimination legislation." Tasmania's former Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Robin Banks described the bill as "not needed" due to existing protections in the Sex Discrimination Act. "This piece of legislation - Senator Chandler's bill - is a legislative solution to a non-existent problem," she said. "[Senator Chandler] has argued that it's about supporting equality for girls and women in sport. The Sex Discrimination Act already permits that. It is not needed, this piece of legislation. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report "It extends beyond competitive sport where the codes have worked really hard to get this stuff right, but it also will affect people with intersex variations to sex characteristics, because they will also be potentially excluded by these provisions." Other changes to the Act which the amendment seeks to introduce include re-inserting definitions that make "man" and "woman" have "specific sex-based meanings" that comply with biological sex, rather than how a person identifies. Sport Australia established guidelines in 2019 to assist codes in regards to the "unlawful and permissible discrimination" on the basis of sex and gender identity. The amendment is likely to have a difficult time getting through parliament, particularly after five Liberals earlier crossed the floor in the lower house - including Bass MHR Bridget Archer - to ensure protections for gender non-conforming students under the Sex Discrimination Act. Senator Chandler cited the matter of American transgender swimmer Lia Thomas - who has smashed records in women's swimming - as an example of how the issue could impact women's sport. When asked whether the "strength, stamina or physique" exemption in the Act would prevent a similar situation occurring in Australia, senator Chandler said these terms "are not defined in the Act" and have not been settled by a court. "Under the law as it stands, neither Swimming Australia or any other sporting body can institute a clear, up-front rule that male competitors cannot compete in women's sporting events," she said. "Sport Australia advises all sporting codes and clubs that they should operate sport on the basis of gender identity rather than sex. This interpretation puts clubs and codes at risk of legal action which many have chosen to avoid by adopting policies allowing males to compete in women's sport." READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' Senator Chandler said she had been "approached by women all over Australia", including some who had been the subject of disciplinary action for raising concerns about males competing in women's competitions. During an interview on Wednesday morning, she chose not to provide specific examples - or the sports where they have occurred - in Tasmania. She said her concern centred on women and girls always having the right to only compete with females. "This is not a right which women and girls should have only sometimes, or only in certain circumstances," senator Chandler said.

