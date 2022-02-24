news, local-news,

When a police family violence order is issued, a risk assessment is undertaken and further counselling services are offered to the victim-survivor, but then, comes a four month wait. It is a "horror story" for domestic violence support services provider Engender Equality. Its chief executive Alina Thomas said such a wait meant women could turn from help and be lost to the support service system. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report "When a person is waiting for three to four months to get access to the service they might wait and convince themsleves that it is not that dangerous and that they can cope," Ms Thomas said. "It is dependant on that person being able to maintain some kind of safety over a fairly long period of time, and at the same time, perceive their continued need for the services." Ms Thomas said those who did get early access to support services are more likely to stay safe and not have violence esculate into high risk levels, such as intimate partner murder. She said early intervention was key. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty "We need to share insights with other frontline services so that they are able to do some of that intervention work at the time they have contact with victim survivors and perpetrators so they are not then moving on to having that desperate need for a very speciaslied response." Engender Equality policy officer Elinor Heard said breaking down some of the characteristics that might precede a fatal incident, as was achieved in the latest ANROWS report, is useful to investigate possible pathways to violence. "Having that breakdown means we can look at really specific opportunities to intervene sooner for the women in those circumstances, and also look at the prevention of the trajectories of those perpetrators." Ms Heard said the motivation to kill, across a majority of fatal incidents, was often associated with gender norms that challenged the men's masculinity. "It reinforces family violence preventions that target gender drivers of violence, giving impotus to reinforce positive traits of masculinity." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/ed5a8a26-4194-437d-8669-4454d57bae7e.jpg/r4_83_1916_1163_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg