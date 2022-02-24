newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dressed in their best frocks and suits, attendees of this year's Launceston Cup were not deterred by the cloudy conditions on Wednesday, as the capacity crowd filed through the gates hoping to grab the best position to catch all the action throughout the day. Run by the Tasmanian Turf Club, the meeting was described as the must-attend finale of the 2022 Ladbrokes Tasmanian Summer of Racing, with this year being the 158th running of the Cup. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report Weather conditions remained cloudy for most of the day, with small amounts of rain and overcast conditions setting in. With the main race beginning at 5:09pm, the day was filled with colour, bubbles and lots of eye-catching outfits for the last event in the summer racing program. Many made sure to get in early and set up their marquees, with drinks already following when gates opened at 11am. Paul Mischis of Launceston said he was excited to place a few bets, have a good time and catch up with friends. "We come here every year and the preparations include making the back of the ute into a makeshift bar," he said. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes "We are well prepared for the rain, with our marquee and it's also nice that it's a bit overcast and a bit cooler for such a long day." Reegan and Nathan, both from Launceston, were looking forward to being trackside and having a bet or two. "This is my first time being here and there is already a great atmosphere," Nathan said. "It's going great so far and I'm excited for when the races begin and things start to amp up." A group of vocal protesters were also in action yesterday, outside of the Ladbroke's Racing Centre in Mowbray as punters arrived. Armed with a signs and chanting, the group of protesters said they were hoping to get their message across to those attending the race. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty Direct Action Everywhere Tasmania spokesperson Gabby Knox said that the group was aiming to spread awareness of the treatment of animals in the horse racing industry. "Our general value is that we don't believe animals should be abused or exploited in any form, industry or for entertainment purposes," she said. "The horse racing industry has shown time and time again that it is a cruel industry, these animals are locked up, abused, beaten and isolated. "They are forced to race, they bleed through their lungs, they fall and break their legs." Ms Knox said thousands of racehorses were sent to slaughterhouses each year. She said the group regularly protested at the Cup. "We are here today to spread some awareness and encourage people to not attend these kind of events, they don't need to happen anymore." In response to this Tasracing said that appropriate care and attention for thoroughbred horses is an issue of ongoing importance. "Outside of the work Tasracing and the industry does, the Office of Racing Integrity and its stewards police the rules of racing with strong oversight of horse treatment," a Tasracing spokesperson said. "Beyond race days, stables are regularly inspected and horses are regularly checked - on course vets sight every horse before every race in the mounting yard and at the barriers and inspect any horse involved in an incident during a race. "Thoroughbred racing continues to be a popular activity for Tasmanians, as today's attendance figures at the Launceston Cup meeting demonstrate." Bookmaker Steve Walters was looking towards a busy afternoon after a quiet start to Launceston Cup Day. "It's been a bit quiet to start with, but it's such a beautiful day so I hope it'll pick up as the day progresses," he said. After 23 years as a bookmaker, Mr Walters said it was always a fun day on the calendar and he was putting his money on In A Twinkling to take out the race. "I've picked the winner a few times, but I've been here for a few years now," Mr Walters said. Tasmania's most fashionable put their best foot forward at Launceston Cup Fashions on the Field. This year saw a return of the popular event to Launceston Cup Day, and event coordinator Sue Rees said she was thrilled to see competitors back in front of the grandstand at Mowbray Racecourse. "People are still a bit nervous with COVID, but I was pleased with the number of entrants, especially with the women's but to see so many men turn up as well," Ms Rees said. Ms Rees said she was excited to contestants embracing vintage fashion, and said it was interesting to watch trends come and go. "A lot of the colours this year were citrus colours," she said. "We've gone back to the '80s, but a lot of people are getting their shoes and handbags out of the cupboard again. "And that's what I've done, in fact for the Hobart Cup I worn an outfit I had in the 1990s." Fashions on The Field men's winner Capone Makitae was one punter who had fully embraced the vintage theme, having thrifted his entire award-winning outfit. "I got my outfit from City Mission and Salvation Army, so it's all pre-loved," he said. "I'm a hairdresser in Launceston, and my whole business is pretty much run on being more ethical and everything like that. "So a lot of my shopping is done secondhand as well." For fellow Fashions on The Field winner Ashley Meaburn, Launceston Cup Day saw her embracing the action both on and off the field. In addition to wowing the judges at Fashions on The Field, Ms Meaburn worked as the trackwork rider and trainer of Captain Cook. "I'm strapping Captain Cook for the Cup today," she said. "So, I'll get changed out of this and I'm going to strap him later." Ms Meaburn said she enjoyed embracing her colourful side with the Fashions on The Field, but hoped Captain Cook would take home a trophy too. "It would be amazing to win," she said. "It would probably be lifechanging, [it would] just be a really proud moment and to be a part of everything with the horse and have a win." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

