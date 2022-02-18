newsletters, editors-pick-list, roger jaensch, education, minister, tasmania, portfolio, cabinet, reshuffle

Apart from a handful of politicians in the Northern Territory and the ACT, Tasmania's new Education Minister Roger Jaensch's list of portfolio responsibilities could make him one of the busiest ministers in the country. He added education, children and youth to his ministerial roles in state growth, environment, Aboriginal affairs, skills, training and workforce growth on Thursday. And in the coming 12 months, some of the reforms and reviews he'll take a leadership role in include the Commission of Inquiry, Aboriginal treaty and truth-telling, youth justice reform and the closure of Ashley, implementing TasTAFE changes and a long-awaited 10-cent container deposit scheme. All this, while also guiding schools through the ongoing spread of COVID-19. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site But Mr Jaensch said he was not alone in being busy. "Members of parliament and ministers are no different to anybody else who might be running a small business or a farm, or a large family. Everybody I know is busy and I don't think that members of parliament are particularly special in that regard," he said. "I don't think that the pressures on us are that much more onerous, they're just a little bit more public, and that can sometimes add a bit of stress and pressure." Mr Jaensch became the state's third education minister since May last year, but said he's "committed to the long haul", wanting to see improvements to Tasmania's lagging literacy and numeracy as a long-term goal. The COVID situation is the most imminent issue to address, however. "We're not completely through the back to school period yet. We're still watching very closely the way that the virus behaves, and how our managing COVID in schools plan works and responds," Mr Jaensch said. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order "The good news is that at this stage, we haven't seen a sudden spike in cases, a dramatic change in case numbers, now compared to say during January. "But we will keep monitoring this very closely. We will update the plan if we need to, if there are changes." While other ministers have portfolios that seem closely interrelated, Mr Jaensch has been asked to take on the broadest range of areas. He said his role would be finding areas of overlap and "synergy" between the complex fields - matching Aboriginal affairs with education through Closing the Gap targets, or state growth with skills and training. "To some extent, when I've got a range of portfolios that each contribute to each other, we can get good synergy and we can perhaps get away from some of the siloing of effort that sometimes happens when you have ministers with single portfolios," Mr Jaensch said. "That's how I have asked my team to work ... to be mindful of where their work contributes to or relies on those of others in our office, others in our government, and work on our synergies wherever we can get them. "We get more bang for our buck that way." READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death Significant government work - like the Commission of Inquiry and Aboriginal treaty process - would rely on multiple ministers as well. "I'm lucky that there's important work under way in each of my portfolios. Each one of them will have people for whom those reforms matter more than anything," Mr Jaensch said. Finding time to give stakeholder groups the attention they need and deserve while juggling diverse portfolios could also be a challenge, but he said Tasmania's geography made it easier to achieve than in other states. The ongoing strain on ministers in Tasmania due to their limited number has been an ongoing debate, particularly following the resignation of Sarah Courtney who cited the workload pressures of the job. Premier Peter Gutwein also reduced his workload in September after a health scare, but has since recommenced his tourism and climate change roles. Mr Jaensch said returning the lower house to 35 members was "a topic for the Parliament to consider" and that the government should engage on it in the future. READ MORE: Libraries Tasmania changes rule to allow unvaccinated entry "I can't use it as a reason to not do my job well, I've got to get on with it," he said. Tasmanian Labor has agreed to discuss the size of parliament, but only once the state's finances were in a position to add more politicians. The Tasmanian Greens have long argued for an increase, blaming the decrease on an attempt by the major parties to limit the Greens' voice in Parliament. The new ministers - including promoted backbencher Nic Street - were sworn in on Thursday. Parliament resumes next month.

