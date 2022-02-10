news, local-news,

Sarah Courtney has announced her resignation as Education Minister and as Liberal Member for Bass following her return from a holiday in Europe. She made the announcement on Thursday morning. Ms Courtney wished the incoming Bass member the best of luck, and thanked Premier Peter Gutwein, former premier Will Hodgman and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff for their support, as well as her other parliamentary colleagues. She said her decision was not a result of criticism about the timing of her overseas holiday, but that the time was right to step away. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit "I have given my heart and soul to this role for eight years and have taken every step to ensure it is my first priority," Ms Courtney said. "However, I believe the time has come for me to move on. "Finding time to rest and recuperate in this job is difficult, finding time to pause and reflect is even harder. "When I was on leave it gave me the opportunity to properly consider the question of what future is personally right for me and my family, and I made a decision. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary School embarking on a journey of recovery "It has not been a quick nor an easy decision. This is a role in which I have been truly honoured and humbled to serve, however the turning points in my life have taught me to be brave and true to myself, and I know in my heart that it is the right time to move on." While on leave, Ms Courtney said she had the time to consider her future, with her family front of mind. She suffered a personal tragedy with the death of her grandmother, with the funeral in Sydney tomorrow. Ms Courtney will also relinquish the portfolios of skills, training and workforce growth, disability services, children and youth, and tourism, hospitality and events. READ MORE: Owner of goats with cable-tied testicles fined for animal cruelty Mr Gutwein it was "with some sadness" that he accepted Ms Courtney's resignation. They spoke on Wednesday evening when she told him of her intention to resign. A countback will now occur in Bass, but the government's one-seat majority will not be impacted. The new member will be one of three Liberal candidates: Lara Alexander, Greg Kieser or Simon Wood. The electoral commissioner has been informed and a two-week advertising period will now occur before the recount. Mr Gutwein said changes to cabinet would be considered in the coming weeks. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/c42b2afe-88c7-4c6a-9478-4581d678dc6f.JPG/r158_666_3385_2489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg