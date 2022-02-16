news, local-news, libraries, tasmania, vaccination, mandate

Unvaccinated people are able to enter libraries in Tasmania to return books or collect holds as part of a change to policy earlier this month. Libraries Tasmania had required anyone entering its sites to be vaccinated from December 15 with masks not required, but updated its guidelines on February 4. In a statement, the organisation said the change would give the unvaccinated a limited amount of access. "Libraries Tasmania updated requirements for entry into our sites from 4 February advising that unvaccinated visitors could enter our libraries for a short period of time, for example to return books or collect holds," the statement reads. "We continue to encourage all visitors to be vaccinated and ensure anyone who visits follows COVID safety measures including physical distancing, mask wearing and good hand hygiene." The government is expected to provide an update on the use of the Check-in TAS app at all venues in Tasmania later this week. Premier Peter Gutwein has foreshadowed that it could be scaled back to only include use at high risk locations such as healthcare, aged care and large events.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/0c95cb79-45a1-456f-ad73-54510475fc69.jpg/r3_56_5067_2917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg