An animal rights activist has been remembered as a "gentle, kind and patient" person with a good sense of humour following her death, after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Jacqui Steele, along with her husband Brett, began Big Ears Animal Sanctuary after being horrified by the treatment of animals during a trip to Egypt in the early 2000's. Ms Steele was a lover of all animals, but there was no doubt that rabbits were her favourite in the animal kingdom. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' "I think Jacqui, being well-read and interested in a whole range of issues, she read a book about animal liberation and it put us on the path of veganism [then we went to Egypt]," Mr Steele said. "Seeing the blatant animal cruelty right there in your face, that then became our passion [to help animals]. I think Jacqui's behind-the-scenes work was quite inspirational." The Steele's met in 1990 at one of the university accommodation buildings in Hobart, and found themselves getting up to mischief together. Mr Steele said his wife, though she did not enjoy watching comedies, had a great sense of humour, and was also rather stubborn. She enjoyed planning trips to other countries, even if she was unable to go on them, and had a particular love for New York City. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare "She loved to explore new cultures, new people, new destinations," Mr Steele said. "The sanctuary was this beautiful, peaceful, calm environment, but her favorite place to visit was New York City and we went three times." Ms Steele was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36, but five years on was given the all clear. However, just after that, doctors found the cancer had spread throughout her entire body. The diagnosis was terminal, but Ms Steele lived for another 11 years before the cancer took her life. Mr Steele said his wife would have wanted Big Ears to continue the work it was doing, and for herself to be thought of as a kind person. Tributes have poured in on social media, remembering Ms Steele fondly and likening her to an "angel".

