'Extremely pleasing': Critical feed to be shipped to King Island farmers

Hundreds of hay bales will be shipped across Bass Strait to King Island farmers struggling with an unprecedented drought.
The feed will be delivered via Port Welshpool after the Colac Otway shire in Victoria previously blocked the transshipment of critical feed, claiming the dock was not suitable for commercial operations.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff extended his thanks to the Port Welshpool community, and said the first shipment of hay was expected to depart the port of Welshpool next week.
"We have been working around the clock to find a resolution for our farmers after the Colac Otway Shire Council pulled out of talks earlier this week," Mr Rockliff said.
"Unfortunately, the decision of the Colac council has added additional time and cost to what should have been a simple task, but a commitment to helping our farmers from both Tasmania and the mainland has seen us come to a good solution.
"It builds on the long friendships formed when Tasmanian farmers supported their Victorian counterparts following drought and fire in the past."
The King Island community sent 700 bales of hay and silage to farmers in NSW and Victoria after the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20.
Mr Rockliff said Victorian volunteers are working with Need for Feed project to deliver the feed from northern Victoria to King Island, and called it an "extremely pleasing result for our farmers".
Earlier this week, TasFarmers president Ian Sauer told ACM that Colac Otway shire's decision displayed "a total lack of understanding".
"The feed bound for the island is ready to go, but to not allow the feed and fodder to leave from Apollo Bay is a disaster, a selfish un-Australian decision," Mr Sauer said.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jane Howlett said grants for Tasmanian farmers and primary producers are open until June 30.
"We know rural communities across the state are doing it tough, which is why we established drought support for farmers in March," she said.
Details on the support available for producers on King and Flinders Islands can be found via the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania.
