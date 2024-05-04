Domestic violence is a men's issue, it never was a 'women's problem'

Blokes must actively challenge and confront abusive attitudes and behaviours among their peers. And it is not simply violence. Other abuse is not okay either. If you notice a mate constantly checking on his intimate partner's location, having unnecessary control over their finances, or belittling them, say something. If you say, "Mate, that's not right," and the other men in your group all say the same thing, it might be the behavioural change your friend needs before it escalates into something violent.