Domestic violence is a men's issue, it never was a 'women's problem'

A lot has been said this week about gendered violence.
Many have commented that it is a 'women's issue.' It is not. It is actually a men's issue.
My mother and I discussed this during a phone call this week. "All these women speaking about this issue, nothing will get done until men tell other men hitting a woman is not on," she said.
I have been thinking the same thing for a long time, and my mum is right. The voice of men is crucial in the fight against domestic violence.
A woman is killed every week in our country by a man; usually, that man is an intimate partner.
Men like me, like the men in The Examiner's office, must come forward and be active participants in the battle against domestic violence.
This is not a "women's issue" it never was.
For too long, women have had the burden of addressing domestic violence on their shoulders. Yet, to truly effect change, we need men to stand shoulder to shoulder with women, unequivocally denouncing such violence.
Men's silence condones unacceptable behaviour that perpetuates a cycle of abuse.
Most men, myself included, would never contemplate hitting a woman, but it's not enough to merely say, "Well, I wouldn't t do it, so things are okay."
Blokes must actively challenge and confront abusive attitudes and behaviours among their peers. And it is not simply violence. Other abuse is not okay either. If you notice a mate constantly checking on his intimate partner's location, having unnecessary control over their finances, or belittling them, say something. If you say, "Mate, that's not right," and the other men in your group all say the same thing, it might be the behavioural change your friend needs before it escalates into something violent.
Education and dialogue are essential. By having open discussions and recognising and addressing domestic violence, men can empower themselves to be agents of change within their communities.
It is crucial to acknowledge domestic violence is not limited to violence against women. Men are perpetrators but also victims of such violence. The statistics speak volumes: The overwhelming majority of homicide offenders and victims are male. This underscores the urgency for men to engage in conversations and take a stand against violence in all its forms.
By speaking out against negative, sexist, derogatory and violent behaviour towards women and promoting healthy and respectful relationships, men will play a pivotal role in dismantling the toxic masculinity that is always at the core of domestic violence.
It's not about being a "raging feminist" or subscribing to any particular ideology; it's about recognising our shared humanity and collective responsibility to create a safer and more equitable society.
In the words of Edmund Burke, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." For men to be silent is to be complicit. Men must heed this call to action, and our collective voices must be a catalyst for change.
It's time for men to stand alongside women and say unequivocally, "Violence towards women is not right, and it must stop."
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner
