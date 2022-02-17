news, bushfires, lebrina, bushfire, fire, pipers brook, TFS, alert, Tasmania, North

A bout of cooler weather on Wednesday was no doubt a relief to Tasmania's firefighting services, who are managing to get the Lebrina bushfire under control almost a week after it was initially sparked. A spokesperson for the Tasmanian Fire Service has said that with the bushfire now contained, crews are working within the burned zone to manage the blaze and prevent it spreading from its current 1660-hectare footprint. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' Fire crews from Tasmania Fire Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Parks and Wildlife Service, and Reliance Forest Fibre have been out since Thursday night last week, when a burn-off on a private property began to get out of control. The burn-off began about 3:00pm on Thursday and quickly spread overnight from 240 hectares to more than a thousand. According to Incident Controller Gary Johnson the burn-off was allowed despite the seasonal fire ban due to conditions in the property owner's permit. READ MORE: One of Tasmania's 'most disliked people' appeals jail sentence The fire appeared to onlookers to be dying off by last weekend but began quickly accelerating its spread on Saturday morning. This triggered another "Watch and Act" warning from TFS. It was a particularly tense week for Trevor and Jane Lewis, who have run an angus beef cattle operation on Pipers Brook road for about two decades. Mrs Lewis said she'd had the car packed and ready to go in the driveway since the alert was announced and had been waiting anxiously to hear if they would need to flee. To aid the couple - who are both in their 70s - neighbours had brought over some heavy machinery to help clear and dig a boundary along the road to help slow the approach of the fire, which at its peak came within about one kilometre of the property. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare By the start of this week, conditions were beginning to improve and Mrs Lewis noted that their routine had begun to return back to normal following a stressful week that had more than once brought her to tears. The community's relief quickly turned to sorrow, however, following news earlier this week that a helicopter that was aiding in the firefighting effort had crashed into a paddock, killing the pilot. With that in mind, Mrs Lewis expressed hers and the community's profound sorrow and gratitude to "all who have worked so hard to protect us since last Thursday". Fire crews are expected to remain on site over the coming days.

