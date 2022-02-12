newsletters, editors-pick-list, sarah courtney, gutwein, government, cabinet, ministers, reshuffle, education, tasmania

Premier Peter Gutwein faces a challenging week ahead to ensure key portfolios are headed by ministers with relevant experience and the support of their sectors following the sudden resignation of Sarah Courtney. With the education portfolio vacant - albeit temporarily filled by Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff who was also the previous Education Minister - the final selection could cause a domino effect prompting a wider reshuffle. Michael Ferguson was the Liberal education spokesperson when in opposition, but swapped with Mr Rockliff when they came to government to become the Health Minister. READ MORE: Bass candidates lining up after Sarah Courtney announces resignation Since then, Mr Ferguson has held a range of ministerial positions, most recently housing, finance and infrastructure among others, following a difficult time with health. He was also previously a high school teacher before entering politics. The Australian Education Union's Tasmania branch has already foreshadowed its preference for Mr Rockliff to fill the education role, but this could be unlikely given his relatively recent ascension to the complex health portfolio. AEU Tasmania president David Genford said they wanted someone with experience in education. "Given the importance of education to Tasmania's future, the portfolio must be held by a senior minister, ideally with experience in the sector," he said. "Most importantly, we need a senior minister who listens to educators, the experts on student learning." Should Mr Ferguson be chosen, he would likely need to relinquish either housing or infrastructure given the difficulties in juggling those with education. Or if Mr Rockliff returns to education, health would have its third minister since the start of the pandemic. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card Roger Jaensch is likely the only other choice for education, which could prompt him dropping a portfolio such as state growth or local government, which is also in a reform process. Jacquie Petrusma has avoided serious controversy under her portfolios of emergency management and parks, so could be under consideration for a promotion - even to one of the major areas. Guy Barnett and Attorney-General Elise Archer seem set in their positions. Ms Courtney's former portfolios of tourism, hospitality, events, children and youth, disability services and skills and training must also be distributed. The government can only elevate one of its backbenchers to cabinet - with a limit of nine ministers all up - and Franklin MHR Nic Street's business background could make him an option for tourism and hospitality, and the most likely to get a promotion. He could also be considered for skills and training, although this portfolio requires implementing the recently-passed TasTAFE reforms and could need an experienced hand. It might fit in with whoever lands education. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Children and youth requires the development of youth justice reforms including the closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre - complex decisions with the Commission of Inquiry ongoing. Tasmanian Labor's Shane Broad said the Premier clearly had a task ahead of him. "Anyone new would be someone who hasn't got ministerial experience," he said. "This is a problem for Premier Gutwein. I think it highlights to a certain extent the lack of depth and experience in his backbench." Acting ministers were sworn in on Friday, and Mr Gutwein will likely announce the cabinet reshuffle within a week.

