A 35-year-old Mowbray woman who spent more than $350 in a single day using a stolen bank card was fined in the Launceston Magistrates Court this week after pleading guilty to one count of theft and eight counts of computer fraud. READ MORE: Leading Tasmanian greyhound trainer operating for 10 years without kennel licence Sarah Lee Pursell came before the court on Tuesday and did not have accompanying legal counsel. Police alleged that on February 18, about 2.45pm, Ms Pursell gained access to the card and began purchasing items at the Mowbray Shopping Centre using the card's PayWave function - which doesn't require any PIN input to approve payments. READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on Pleading guilty to the theft and an initial purchase with the stolen card valued at $3.05, Ms Pursell also pleaded guilty to a further seven charges of computer fraud relating to the use of the card which racked up a cumulative bill of just over $350. The charges to the stolen card ranged in price from $89 to just $2.50 and were recorded at the shopping centre's Woolworths supermarket, bottle shop and post office. Ms Pursell was identified using the card by CCTV footage in tandem with the timestamps of the purchases. When later questioned by Tasmania Police, she did not submit to an interview but did admit on footage captured by a police body-cam to using the card to take a taxi home from the shopping centre that day. READ MORE: Mass fish death incident at Tamar fish farm In court on Tuesday, Ms Pursell said that "temptation got the better" of her. She also noted that the stolen card had been handed into Tasmania Police, since the events of the day took place - a fact noted by Magistrate Simon Brown. In handing down his conviction, Mr Brown noted Ms Pursell's prior history of dishonesty but also agreed that it was a "crime of opportunity". She was fined $889.30. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

