Tasmania is interested in a landmark bid ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 after Premier Peter Gutwein officially wrote to Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips. Mr Gutwein has asked for Tasmania to be considered as a host state for the 2026 or possibly as a co-host with another state. The move comes as the 2022 Commonwealth Games, set to be held in Birmingham, left a vacant spot for the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the English city was moved forward after Durban was removed from being the original host city in 2017. READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister Confirming the bid, Sports Minister Jane Howlett said that Tasmania's track record over the past 12 months proved it was up to the task. "Tasmania is well placed to be showcased on the international stage as part of hosting this major event," she said. "We are confident that we can work collaboratively with Commonwealth Games Australia on the opportunities Tasmania presents as either a host or co-host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games." Tasmanian Labor slammed the proposal, with party spokesperson Shane Broad labelling it a 'pointless plan'. "This is a pointless plan with absolutely no ability to deliver and any money spent on a bid would be money wasted," he said. "Peter Gutwein, in writing to the Commonwealth Games CEO, has not even thought through the most basic details like where would we accommodate thousands of athletes and spectators? Where could he possibly hold an opening and closing ceremony of any size?" Tasmania recently hosted the Ashes Series for the first time ever after the fifth Test was moved away from Western Australia while it also hosted its first ever AFL Finals last season. That came on the back of the state hosting 14 AFL games, including the finals, as Tasmania helped the AFL complete its regular season commitments. The state will also host nine ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup matches when Australia hosts the tournament later this year. One of the biggest issues facing the state would be finding enough venues between Launceston and Hobart to host one of the world's largest sporting events. Last year, it was reported that Melbourne had been approached to host the event after their success in 2006. Earlier this week, Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin supported the idea of federal parties committing funding to the York Park upgrade. READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on Under the plan, the major federal parties would commit $145 million commitment to upgrade the York Park precinct, including upgrades to UTAS Stadium and a new indoor facility. The upgraded stadium and new indoor facility were proposed in the City of Launceston Council's University of Tasmania Stadium Future Direction plan which was released in February 2021. The new indoor facility would be able to host a wide-range of events including the Tasmania JackJumpers in the NBL or a potential Super Netball or WNBL franchise which Tasmania is in discussions for in the coming seasons. The indoor facility would operate as a high-performance centre with an adjoining 5000-seat multi-use indoor sports facility. City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten welcomed the push for funding in what would be a big boost for the region. "This proposal would see the most significant expansion of Launceston's sporting infrastructure since the 1960s and would bolster UTAS Stadium's reputation as the state's premier sporting facility," he said. "We know there is a lack of functional and modern sporting infrastructure across the region - there hasn't been a new sporting facility built in Launceston since the Silverdome in the 1980s. "This is certainly holding back our region and limiting the potential growth of a range of sports and events in the North." At the upcoming election, van Zetten hoped that both major parties would support the need for improved stadium infrastructure. "We would obviously love to see a commitment from both major federal parties around funding for this project, which we believe will open up many new opportunities for the entire region, not just Launceston," he said. Stadium infrastructure is one of the main expenses involved with hosting a games bid and the lack of finances was a key reason Durban lost their hosting rights to the 2022 Games.

